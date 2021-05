Tonight NJ/NY Gotham FC will open their 2021 regular season at home against the Houston Dash, their first league game under their new rebrand. The opener will come on the heels of a heartbreaking Challenge Cup final defeat to the Portland Thorns last weekend in Oregon, a loss that saw Gotham come, literally, within a fingertips reach of the trophy. A Carli Lloyd goal would be the only one for the Harrison side in the ninety minutes of regular time, canceling out Christine Sinclair’s early opener for the Thorns, as the game headed to penalties locked at 1-1.