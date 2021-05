(Atlantic) The Atlantic Boy’s Tennis team advances to the Sweet 16 in the Class 1A postseason tournament with a 5-4 win over Southwest Valley on Saturday in Atlantic. Atlantic Head Coach Mike McDermott says the match came down to the doubles division. “Our top two Grant Sturm and Ethan Sturm both won their singles matches and paired up and got a victory for us in doubles,” said Coach McDermott. “Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton had some tough matches and lost in a tie-break, and it came down to our five and six players Bryan York and Hunter Weppler. Hunter was the key match of the day in singles and he turned around got us a doubles victory along with Bryan York.”