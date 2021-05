Exercises can help with arthritis in the big toe because they increase range of motion and strength. Stretching and strengthening exercises can also help your toes become more flexible and relaxed, effectively reducing stiffness and risk of injury and improving joint function. Depending on your arthritis severity, you may be restricted to shorter and gentler exercises at first, but sticking to an exercise routine will help increase your joint mobility. Once your active range of motion (AROM) is better, you will be able to increase exercise length and intensity.