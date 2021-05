Ceaser had a nasty fallout with his daughter that had people talking on social media. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser has had a lot of drama on the show. But his fallout with his daughter Cheyenne has been one of the hardest things he’s had to go through. Months ago, Cheyenne accused Cease of beating on her. She claimed that it all happened after she was told to wash the dishes and took a shower. According to Cheyenne, Cease was furious that she told him she would wash the dishes later.