Ocala couple charged with stealing power tools from house next door

A 73-year-old Ocala woman found herself behind bars recently after an argument over finances and kittens left a man bleeding from his big toe. While en route to an Ocala residence, deputies made contact with 73-year-old Amelia Pagano, who was walking in the 1100 block of N.W. 120th Avenue. She admitted she had been in a dispute and said she had removed some of her property and left the residence, a sheriff’s office report states.