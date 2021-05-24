Ocala couple charged with stealing power tools from house next door
An Ocala man and woman were arrested after they allegedly broke into their deceased next-door neighbor’s home and stole power tools. Katlyn Rachelle McLeroy, 26, was charged with grand theft from a dwelling of items valued between $100 and $300, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and criminal mischief with damage between $200 and $1,000. In February, she completed a 10-month stint in jail for drug and weapons possession.www.ocala-news.com