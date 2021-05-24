newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Delta Downs Results Monday May 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

8th-$5,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:05.820. Winner: SOR G, 4, by Point Break Dash-Specialcountrychick. Scratched: Jess Catch This. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Point Break Country128221-21-21-2B. Ransom1.90. Justawonderjewel126955-hd4-hd2-noJ. Mares, Jr.11.20. Louisiana Whiskey128362-½2-13-½A. Alvarez10.70. Carry On Cuervo126643-hd3-hd4-hdR. Cabrera1.70. Jewels Struttin128734-hd5-½5-1½N. Suarez7.30. Dashin...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Downs#Time Inc#Point Break#Dashin#Trujillo16#Louisiana Whiskey4#Equibase Company Llc#Consolation Pick#Maiden Claiming#Exacta#Daily Double#Noe Sanchez Winner#Mares#R Edison32#Trainer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Animalshorseracingnation.com

Horses to Watch: 3 recent winners worth your attention

In this biweekly series, racing analyst Keeler Johnson shares promising horses from his handicapping watch list, reviewing runners who have recently caught his eye and previewing horses scheduled to run back in the near future. New to the Watch List. Two starts, two victories. Always Carina has been eye-catching and...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Saturday's Best Bet: French Empire rules the day in Skipat

Saturday's 9th race from Pimlico Race Course is the $100,000 Skipat Stakes for fillies and mares dashing six furlongs on the main track (Post Time 3:25 p.m. ET). #8 FRENCH EMPIRE (3-1) captured four straight and six of her last eight starts. Her numbers jumped up in her last two starts at Oaklawn Park and sharp conditioner Brad Cox has her now. The fresh mare could easily mow these down.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 3 (MSW) at EVD on 5/26/21

Sire: Bind , Dark Bay or Brown, 2008. Lifetime: 39 yearlings sold, median $5,500. Broodmare Sire: Sky Classic, Chestnut, 1987. B:World War IV Racing (LA) Sire: Declaration of War , Bay, 2009. Lifetime: 354 yearlings sold, median $52,773. Broodmare Sire: Finest Hour, Chestnut, 1994. 3. Daredevil – Big Bo's Mo.
Sportspaulickreport.com

Tyler Gaffalione’s 10 Victories Earn Jockey Of The Week Title

With 10 wins including a Grade 3 stakes, Tyler Gaffalione was voted Jockey of the Week for May 17 through May 23. The award, which is voted on by a panel of racing experts, is for jockeys who are members of the Jockeys' Guild, the organization which represents more than 950 active riders in the United States as well as retired and permanently disabled jockeys.
Sportswsn.com

Penn Mile (Penn National) Predictions, Picks & Betting Odds

If you're playing only to win, go with my top pick Annex (2/1) Check out our predictions and odds for the Penn Mile at Penn National!. Here are my plays ($54 in total) $10 Exacta part wheel – Annex over Chess’s Dream and Outadore = $20. $5 Exacta part wheel...
Sportstwinspires.com

Scully: Analyzing new shooters in the Belmont Stakes

Commonly referred to as new shooters, horses making their first start of the Triple Crown in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont S. (G1) have held their own in recent years. Excluding 2020, when the Belmont took place first due to the pandemic, new shooters have won six of the last 13 editions.
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jay Lietzau's Thursday Canterbury Park line

Post time: 4:45 p.m. Lock of the day: Hieronymus (4th race). Value play of the day: Ring Leader (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5, (4-5-8/1-2-9/2-4/1-2-4-5-7-8/4), $54.00. 1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $20,000. #: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds. 1: Im...
Sportspaulickreport.com

Derby Fifth-Place Finisher O Besos Headlines Saturday’s Matt Winn Stakes

Bernard Racing, Tagg Team Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Terry Stephens' Kentucky Derby (Grade 1) fifth-place finisher O Besos headlines a field of eight 3-year-olds that were entered in Saturday's $150,000 Matt Winn (G3) – one of seven stakes events on the 11-race Stephen Foster Preview Day card at Churchill Downs.
Sportspastthewire.com

Upstart Lambeau heads Saturday’s GII Triple Bend

ARCADIA, Calif.—Fresh off a rousing gate to wire allowance win at one mile, the John Shirreffs-trained Lambeau is well positioned to make his stakes debut as he cuts back to a sprint for the first time in his career in Saturday’s Grade II, $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes at Santa Anita.
Sportsracingdudes.com

Pennine Ridge Preview: Sainthood Makes Turf Debut

ELMONT, NY – Saturday’s $200,000 Pennine Ridge Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park, always a fun race that serves as the local prep for the Belmont Derby (G1) coming up later in the meet, features Sainthood making his turf debut. This year’s field drew a solid group of nine 3-year-old males...
Sportsamericasbestracing.net

Ten Memorable Belmont Stakes Upsets

As the oldest of the three Triple Crown races, the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets has seen its fair share of upsets, and the majority of those have come in roughly the last third of the race’s 153-year history. During the post-World War II era, 20 horses have come into the Belmont Stakes with wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, only to have their bid for immortality denied (this includes I’ll Have Another in 2012, who was scratched the day before the Belmont with an injury). Also, the eight highest-priced Belmont Stakes winners have all come since 1961. Five times, those two statistical nuggets occurred in the same race.
AnimalsRiverside Press Enterprise

Richard Mandella hopes United delivers good news for horse racing

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella should be a happy man these days. He’ll saddle 3-5 morning-line favorite United in Saturday’s $200,000 Charles Whittingham Stakes while in the midst of a strong 2020-21 meet at Santa Anita. But the 70-year-old Mandella is concerned about horse racing. He believes the sport...
Sportstwinspires.com

Rombauer seeks to buck history with Preakness-Belmont Stakes sweep

It’s been nearly 100 years since a horse swept the Preakness (G1) and Belmont S. (G1) without competing in the Kentucky Derby (G1). In fact, Pillory (1922) and the great Man o’ War (1920) are the only three-year-olds to do so since the 1800s. Rombauer will try to join the...
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Up-and-coming Lambeau, return of Eight Rings highlights Triple Bend

Fresh off a rousing gate to wire allowance win at one mile, the John Shirreffs-trained Lambeau is well positioned to make his stakes debut as he cuts back to a sprint for the first time in his career in Saturday’s $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita. Also set...
Sportstwinspires.com

Racing Spotlight: C Z Rocket, Tyler Gaffalione, and Kelly Breen

Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to keep our players be informed. This week, we highlight C Z Rocket, who has won four stakes and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) since being claimed last year; Tyler Gaffalione, who has been an elite rider since he won the 2015 Eclipse Award for apprentice jockey; and Kelly Breen, who will open Friday’s Monmouth Park meet looking to defend his training title.
Sportsracingdudes.com

BLINKERS OFF 500: Handicapping Extravaganza

The Racing Dudes celebrate their 500th episode of Blinkers Off! Several guests are slated to stop by and say hello, as well as helping to handicap a major weekend of stakes action. The Racing Dudes team will handicap races from Churchill Downs, Lone Star Park, Belmont Park, Penn National, and Santa Anita.
Sportsamericasbestracing.net

Santa Anita: Road to the Breeders’ Cup Live! Kicks Off May 31

Join America’s Best Racing for a special live-streaming edition of Santa Anita: Road to the Breeders’ Cup Live! on Monday, May 31, an immersive second-screen experience where viewers can enjoy all of the action from Santa Anita Park (no matter where you are) and interact in real-time with the show hosts and special guests.
Sportstwinspires.com

Exotics plays for the 2021 Matt Winn Stakes

Kentucky Derby (G1) fifth-place finisher #3 O Besos leads a field of eight in Saturday’s $150,000 Matt Winn S. (G3) at Churchill Downs. As the class of the field, the Greg Foley-trained son of Orb seems more than likely to reach the top-three with anything close to his top performance. The chestnut is not a cinch, however, due to his late-running style in a field lacking pace. And he figures to be a short price, too.
AnimalsBloodhorse.com

Is the Travers Winner Running on Saturday?

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a big one in U.S. horse racing, and this year is no exception. More than 50 stakes are slated to take place from May 28-31, including a trio of Grade 1 events on Sunday at Santa Anita. We're bound to see a bevy of high-class...