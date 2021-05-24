newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BC-Results Delta Downs-8-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

8th_$5,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4f, cloudy. Off 6:15. Time 2:05.82. Fast. Scratched_Jess Catch This. Also Ran_Carry On Cuervo, Jewels Struttin, Dashin Set, Zoomin Perfection, Here Comes the Zoom, Waves of Fire. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $19.00. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $4.00. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $26.30. $1 Exacta (2-10) paid $31.50. $0.1 Superfecta (2-10-3-6) paid $55.63. $0.5 Trifecta (2-10-3) paid $102.40.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Downs#Louisiana Whiskey#Equibase Company Llc#Consolation Pick#Exacta#Daily Double#4f#Jewels Struttin#Jr#Fire#Cuervo#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Sports
Related
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-8-Add

8th_$10,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-8-Add

8th_$36,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, showers. Off 9:26. Time 1:05.19. Sloppy. Scratched_Rozey Cheeks, Pretti Ta Kela, Hurricain Hunter. Also Ran_Sailing Along, Molly's Angel, Knight's Honor, Maiden Rock, Temujin Lady, Me Say So, Sweet as Canbe, Midnight Current, Orts Dream. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-1/13/14/15) 3 Correct Paid $85.40. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $26.70. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $52.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-10) paid $272.79. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $306.50.