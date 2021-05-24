newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts man popped with stolen purse after fleeing onto I-75 from stolen vehicle

By Larry D. Croom
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old Massachusetts man found himself behind bars recently after being accused of stealing a purse from a stolen vehicle at a local gas station near Interstate 75. Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Petro Gas Station, located at 7401 W. Hwy. 318 in Reddick, where witnesses said they saw 25-year-old William Edward Prewitt steal a purse from a vehicle and run northbound on I-75. The sheriff’s helicopter, AIR1, responded and helped locate Prewitt, who was hiding in a tree line, a report states.

www.ocala-news.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reddick, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
City
Concord, MA
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Stolen#Motor Vehicle Theft#Grand Theft#County Jail#The Petro Gas Station#Man#Marion County Sheriff#Jail Records#Mass#Air1#Bars#Line#Gas#Petro#Interstate 75
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Fire destroys RV in Ocala

Firefighters extinguished a burning RV within minutes on Sunday, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings, according to an Ocala Fire Rescue press release. The press release states five OFR units, the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the burning RV, which was parked in the 1700 block of Southeast 12th Avenue, at 3:48 p.m., and the fire was under control by 3:51 p.m.
Belleview, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man popped in Belleview while driving with suspended license

A Summerfield man who was known to have a suspended license was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Belleview. The sheriff’s sergeant spotted 36-year-old Dustin Jeffrey Lynn driving his gray pickup truck at the intersection of...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after fleeing crash with injuries

A 20-year-old Ocala man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash that followed a high-speed police chase. Johnanthony J. Avellanet was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, reckless driving with injuries and driving without a license. On Wednesday, an Ocala Police officer using radar...
Leesburg, FLocala-news.com

Leesburg man popped in Ocala for driving with suspended license

A Leesburg man with a history of driving without a license was arrested for it again over the weekend after he was pulled over in Ocala for not having a license tag on the trailer he was pulling. Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala Police searching for vehicle connected to theft in Chewy parking lot

Ocala Police officers are searching for thieves who recently broke into a vehicle at a local business and stole several thousand dollars. Detectives say the vehicle pictured in the video above pulled into the Chewy parking lot at 3380 N.W. 35th Avenue Rd. and broke into the vehicle. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Ridge at (352) 368-5404.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Reckless-driving Ocala man jailed on DUI charges after crashing trailer

A trailer-pulling 73-year-old Ocala man was arrested recently after concerned citizens reported that he was unable to maintain his lane of travel, had smacked into a trash can and was driving recklessly. Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5100 block of N.E. 7th Street to look for the gray...
Ocala, FLStar-Banner

Three men charged with burglaries, shooting homeowner

Three men have been arrested by sheriff's detectives for allegedly committing several burglaries. In one of the burglaries, sheriff's deputies said the alleged burglars were confronted by the homeowner, who chased them. One of the burglars shot the homeowner in the leg. The shooter and the other two men managed to escape, deputies said.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after being accused of popping victim with wooden nunchucks

An Ocala man found himself behind bars recently after a nasty battle over DVDs at a mobile home park. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Nautilus Mobile Home Park on S. Pine Avenue in reference to an aggravated battery. An investigation revealed that 35-year-old Hewitt Ralph Watkins had been in an argument with the victim over borrowed DVDs. When the victim arrived to retrieve the DVDs, Watkins allegedly struck him with wooden nunchucks, a sheriff’s office report states.
Louisiana Stateocala-news.com

Stumbling Louisiana man urinates on himself after DUI arrest

A Louisiana man urinated in his pants at the Marion County Jail after being arrested on a DUI charge outside an Ocala Taco Bell on Tuesday night. An Ocala Police officer responded around 9 p.m. to the restaurant, located at 2116 E. Silver Springs Blvd., after receiving a witness report of a grey Ford Escape driving recklessly. The officer found 38-year-old Erick G. Hernandez, of Terrytown, La., in the driver’s seat a few feet from the stop sign at the parking lot exit, according to the police report.
Ocklawaha, FLocala-news.com

‘Very intoxicated’ Ocklawaha woman jailed after trying to fight customers at Ocala bar

An Ocklawaha woman was arrested recently after threatening to fight people at a local bar. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to Paradise Bar and Lounge at 4596 S.E. Maricamp Rd. in Ocala and located an off-duty deputy who said he had been at the bar when 24-year-old Michaela Renee Matheney started grabbing him. He said Matheney exited the bar and started yelling, then attempted to run back inside several times to fight customers, the report says.
Summerfield, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man jailed after gal pal reports nasty hair-pulling altercation

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday night after his lady friend reported a pushing and hair-pulling altercation in their driveway. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and 24-year-old William James Bowers had been in a verbal argument when they started shoving each other. She claimed Bowers pushed her first and told deputies that a clump of her hair on the driveway was a result of the physical altercation, a sheriff’s office report states.