Massachusetts man popped with stolen purse after fleeing onto I-75 from stolen vehicle
A 25-year-old Massachusetts man found himself behind bars recently after being accused of stealing a purse from a stolen vehicle at a local gas station near Interstate 75. Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Petro Gas Station, located at 7401 W. Hwy. 318 in Reddick, where witnesses said they saw 25-year-old William Edward Prewitt steal a purse from a vehicle and run northbound on I-75. The sheriff’s helicopter, AIR1, responded and helped locate Prewitt, who was hiding in a tree line, a report states.www.ocala-news.com