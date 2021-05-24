newsbreak-logo
Carpinteria, CA

Top three finalists selected for Jr. Carpinterian of the Year

By Debra Herrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year filled with the unexpected, one thing has been constant: the rigorous pursuit for excellence among Carpinteria’s most ambitious teenagers. Among this cohort of exceptional Carpinteria young people are three seniors, Laura Flores, Isa Alarcon and Luke Williams, who have been selected as finalists for Jr. Carpinterian of the Year, an honor bestowed annually to one graduating senior by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

