• Coby White has not been one to shy away from a joke or two, but unlike when he posted filtered photos of his bald head, it appears he actually got himself a haircut. The Bulls youngster kept his majestic locks pulled back in a ponytail this season instead of the floppy fro we saw during his rookie campaign. Now, it looks as if he is ready to try a new hairstyle for Year 3. I can’t help but picture the barber shedding a few tears as he begins to hack at that beautiful mane. I know I would have. Alas, change is good. I support White in all of his hair endeavors. And, besides, I have enough pictures of him hung around my office so his old dew never feels too far away (I’m totally kidding … or am I?).