Carpinteria, CA

FLA Youth Leadership Conference applications close May 28

Coastal View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Future Leaders of America Youth Leadership Conference will be held August 2 to 6, from noon to 3 p.m. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, May 28. The conference is offered to high school students in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Oxnard and Port Hueneme, and focuses on helping youth develop leadership skills. Conference attendees will participate in several workshops on self-identity, goal setting, advocacy, self-esteem and public speaking.

