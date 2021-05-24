Hardik Gothi’s YUZUH is Disrupting The Traditional Method Of Real Estate and Infrastructure Industry

Real-time data is at the cusp of digital revolution and at the heart of the world economy. Real estate, one of the prime sectors which influences, determines and directs the economy is a sector fluctuating with market demands. Presently, while the pandemic has affected some businesses negatively, resulting in office shutdowns and remote working, on the other hand, the pandemic has also created new experiences and trends, and accelerated opportunities for the businesses to grow in these unprecedented times. Use of advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), bigdata, cloud etc. have amplified the role of location intelligence in addressing the chaos created by the pandemic. Here are the main highlights and valuable insights gained from the experts at Location World Real Estate hosted on 22nd April 2021 by Geospatial World.