The crisis at the southern border only appears to be getting worse, as the Biden administration doesn't seem to know how to get a handle on it. Every day, border patrol captures dozens of illegal immigrants, while hundreds more sneak into the country. Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to visit the border, and housing facilities across the state are overflowing. Hidalgo County GOP Chairwoman Adrienne Peña-Garza is alarmed by what she's seeing in the Rio Grande Valley.