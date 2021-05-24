newsbreak-logo
Packaging supplier sues 1908 Brands, claiming $1.2M in non-payment

By Dan Mika
Daily Camera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe packaging supplier for consumer-goods producer 1908 Brands Inc. is claiming that the Boulder company owes it more than $1.2 million in unpaid invoices. In a complaint filed Friday in Boulder County District Court, Illinois-based Marquis XT LLC claims that 1908 signed a deal for a dedicated packing line last September for some of its products. Marquis claims that 1908 hasn’t paid all of its invoices on time and owes it just less than $1.22 million.

