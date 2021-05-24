newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays to promote 2019 first-round pick Alek Manoah

By Connor Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays are promoting right-handed pitching prospect Alek Manoah, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He’ll start Wednesday against the Yankees. It was a quick rise up the ranks for Manoah, the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The former West Virginia star was excellent in Low-A ball that year, though he was unable to build on that last season because of the lack of a minor league campaign. However, Manoah picked up where he left off this season prior to his first major league promotion. The 23-year-old has dominated in his Triple-A debut with 18 innings of seven-hit, one-run ball and 27 strikeouts against three walks.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Steven Matz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Prospectus#Yankees#Major League Baseball#Padres#The League#The Blue Jays#Mlb Com#260 Pounder#Athletic#Low A Ball#The Game#Minor League#Toronto#Star#Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Picks up first win

Bergen (1-0) allowed no hits and a walk in one scoreless inning to earn the win against Atlanta on Thursday. Bergen still hasn't allowed a run in six appearances (one start) to begin the season, and he was rewarded with his first win by holding Atlanta scoreless in the eighth inning Thursday. The lefty has posted a 0.78 WHIP with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings this year.
MLBBuffalo News

Blue Jays manager on Bisons ace Alek Manoah: 'Really impressive'

Alek Manoah had a spectacular Triple-A debut for the Buffalo Bisons on May 6 in Trenton, N.J., so Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins headed to the New Jersey capital to see his stud prospect Wednesday night. Atkins got lots more food for thought from the Jays' No. 1...
MLBthepost.on.ca

Blue Jays hang on to beat Phillies as Manoah-mania continues to build

General manager Ross Atkins was back in Dunedin with the big-league team on Sunday, watching his Blue Jays bash around, then almost blow an 8-0 lead against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark. It certainly wasn’t pretty as the bullpen had a near meltdown, showing further signs of the wear...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Ross Atkins: Alek Manoah in the discussion for Jays rotation

Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt reflect on the Maple Leafs-Canadiens matchup now that game day has finally arrived. Mike Futa of the NHL on Sportsnet previews the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series, and shares his thoughts on the Oilers loss in game one to the Jets, and how many games Nazem Kadri should be suspended for (19:36). Conn Smythe […]
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah is out for Ross Stripling’s spot in the rotation

As the day wore on yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays ‘probable pitchers’ page had the starter for last night listed as “TBD”, with Hyun Jin Ryu supposed to be the scheduled starter for last night’s game giving the organization’s pitching schedule last week. Rumours started swirling about who was going to be starting, and even though Ryu would eventually take the mound (and pitch well might I add), there was a small part of me that was hoping the Blue Jays would call up prospect pitcher Alek Manoah.
MLBYardbarker

Race To The Blue Jays: Pearson vs Manoah

Both Pearson and Manoah are Baseball America top-100 prospects currently pitching in AAA ball. Both have a very good chance of pitching in the big leagues in 2021. But which will come up first?. It is a good problem to have. The Blue Jays have two top pitching prospects in...
MLBwvgazettemail.com

Former WVU pitcher Alek Manoah to make MLB debut for Blue Jays

Former WVU right-handed pitcher and Blue Jays top pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his Major League debut as he was named the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Wednesday's matchup against the Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Manoah was the 11th overall pick in the 2019 draft. In...
MLBFrankfort Times

Big-time debut: Alek Manoah to start for Blue Jays vs Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Alek Manoah was surprised when Casey Candaele walked up to him Monday. “Hey man, can we get like a coffee or a bite to eat or something?” asked the former big leaguer and current manager of Toronto’s Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
MLBYardbarker

Alek Manoah is "Ready To Go"

Alek Manoah couldn't hide a smile during his first press conference since joining the Toronto Blue Jays MLB club. Toronto's number two pitching prospect said he was taking everything in today — getting lost in Yankee stadium, meeting his new teammates, and calling friends and family — because tomorrow he has work to do.
MLBBuffalo News

Alek Manoah to get call from Blue Jays, make MLB debut in Yankee Stadium

The call has been made. After three starts in Triple-A, the numbers were just too good. Alek Manoah is heading to the big leagues. The early-season ace of the Buffalo Bisons' rotation will have a huge challenge in his first start for the Toronto Blue Jays – Wednesday night in the Bronx against the New York Yankees.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Corey Kluber to have MRI on shoulder as the Yankees fall to the Blue Jays

NEW YORK – A week after authoring a no-hitter, Corey Kluber is heading for an MRI. The Yankees' veteran right-hander had trouble getting loose in his pregame warmup and lasted just three innings Tuesday night, exiting due to right shoulder tightness. Kluber will be further evaluated Wednesday, but he was...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Kluber hurts shoulder; Yanks lose to Blue Jays

NEW YORK — Steven Matz returned to New York with his finest outing in two years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-2 Tuesday night. Corey Kluber, making his first start after pitching a no-hitter for...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah to debut against Yankees

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is set to make his much-anticipated major league debut on Wednesday when the Blue Jays continue their three-game series against the host New York Yankees. Ranked as one of Toronto's top five prospects, the 23-year-old earned the call after going 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: What Vlad Jr’s ascension can do for Bo Bichette

At the start of the 2021 campaign there was a lot of optimism around this Toronto Blue Jays team, and why not? They had a pretty impressive offseason by signing George Springer, Marcus Semien, Kirby Yates, and more, and were returning a young core that had mostly just experienced MLB playoffs for the first time.