It's a busy eight-game Friday in the Association, at least on the surface. The surface doesn't tell the whole story. We only have three days left in the 2020-21 regular season, and even the teams that still acted like they cared don't anymore. We know Russ cares. I have no clue about the rest. We need to look at who still has something to play for. The injury report looks like John Wayne Gacy's rap sheet. It's that long. We'll just concentrate on the teams that have something to care about. There aren't many.