Accidents

Heartbroken mum whose eight-year-old son drowned during a school swimming trip relives his poignant last words to her - and why his death is the second tragedy to rock her family

By Charlotte Karp
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A heartbroken mother whose eight-year-old son drowned during a school camping trip has opened up about their last conversation and how the death is the second tragedy to rock her family.

Cooper Onyett died at Belfast Aquatics in Port Fairy, south-west Victoria, at about 11am on Friday during his first overnight excursion with Merrivale Primary School.

His shattered mum Skye Meinen revealed on Monday that her 'excited little boy' was looking forward to going on his first ever camp when she dropped him off on Thursday - she gave him a great big hug goodbye and said 'I'll see you on Friday''.

Cooper's death was a double tragedy for the family after the boy's twin brother Ethan died before the pair were born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tBIC_0a9tvMAn00
Pictured: Cooper Cooper Onyett, who was in Year 2 when he died at Belfast Aquatics in Port Fairy, south-west Victoria

Ms Meinen told the Herald Sun said the latest heartache is 'like Groundhog Day' and has left her feeling 'vacant'.

The mother-of-three now only has one living son, Jett, who was so devastated that his only surviving sibling had died last week that he screamed ''he was my only friend!'.

She described Cooper was 'the life of the party' and loved going to school to see his friends, adding that he was always getting in trouble because he was 'just like me, a little socialite'.

The boy's aunt Tara wrote on Facebook that her nephew was an 'adventurous and cheeky' boy who will be missed by many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vEUp_0a9tvMAn00
Pictured: Cooper's shattered aunt Tara, who described her nephew as an 'adventurous and cheeky' boy who will be missed by many

'Cooper was a wonderful, adorable, cheeky boy who put a smile on everyone's face that he met,' she wrote.

'Our hearts are shattered. Love you always Cooper. You will forever be loved and missed more than words can say.'

A Go Fund Me page was set up by the school to raise money for funeral expenses.

'Any amount will help to show our thoughts and wishes are with Skye and her family at this tragic time,' the fundraiser read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efCLZ_0a9tvMAn00
Pictured: Belfast Aquatic Centre where Cooper died. The centre has been closed since Friday 

Belfast Aquatics has been closed since Friday and staff have been given counselling.

'On behalf of the management committee at Belfast Aquatics, we send our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who tragically lost his life on Friday while swimming at our pool,' Belfast Aquatics Committee of Management Chairperson Anne McIlroy said in a statement.

'This is a very difficult time for everyone, and as a committee we are rallying around the staff at Belfast Aquatics who are inconsolable about what has occurred.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Merrivale Primary School for comment.

The situation is being investigated by the coroner.

