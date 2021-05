A New Jersey school nurse who claimed masks were dangerous for children has been suspended.Erin Pein refused to wear a mask herself and said that masks were ineffective in protecting against the spread of Covid-19 among students.Now her bosses at Stafford Township school district have taken action against her as pupils are required by the state to wear masks except when eating.“The masks unfortunately don’t prevent them from getting Covid. Because the viruses are so small, it can’t be stopped with a mask,” Ms Pein said in a video posted to YouTube.The medical professional also compared forcing a youngster...