Have an Apple Watch that you’d like to triage phone calls with? Maybe you’d like to answer a phone call on Apple Watch, or decline a call on Apple Watch?. If you’re new to Apple Watch, you may not be familiar with the watchOS software. Whether you own a Cellular or GPS model of the Apple Watch, it can make and receive phone calls using the paired iPhone. If this is your first smartwatch, you may not be used to managing phone calls directly from such a tiny wrist-based device. Since the Apple Watch has internal speakers and a microphone for communication, you’re able to have an entire phone call right from your wrist, making it easy for quick voice calls.