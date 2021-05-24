TV legend Kerri-Anne Kennerley announces her 'beautiful' mother Grace has died aged 99

newsbreak-logo
Kerri-Anne Kennerley's beloved mother Grace has passed away at the age of 99.

She died on Tuesday morning, just months before her 100th birthday.

'This morning we lost our beautiful dancing queen, always elegant and graceful. She is now up there dancing with dad and John. We will always love you Mum,' Kerri-Anne, 67, wrote on Instagram.

Farewell: Kerri-Anne Kennerley's beloved mother Grace (right) has died at the age of 99

She accompanied the post with a video of Grace dancing to Meghan Trainor's hit All About That Bass.

A number of Kerri-Anne's celebrity friends commented on the post with their condolences.

'So sorry to hear that. Sending love,' wrote TV presenter Shelly Horton.

All smiles: Grace was just four months away from celebrating her 100th birthday

Sally Obermeder added: 'Oh KAK. I am so so sorry. Her light shined so bright. Sending you so much love.'

'But what a full dance card she enjoyed. Sending love to you and your sis. Xxx,' Kylie Gillies commented.

Kerri-Anne's husband John died in February 2019, aged 75, almost three years after a freak accident at a Coffs Harbour golf course in March 2016 left him a quadriplegic.

'We will always love you Mum': In an emotional Instagram post, Kerri-Anne, 67, announced Grace had died on Tuesday morning

The TV legend often shared photos of Grace on Instagram to commemorate special occasions, like birthdays and Mother's Day.

Last September, Kerri-Anne posted a video of Grace requesting a vodka and orange juice in bed.

'Celebrating my fabulous mums 99th birthday today,' she captioned it.

Last year, on Grace's 98th birthday, Kerri-Anne wrote: 'Mum has been through the depression, World War II, gave a wonderful life to four kids and supported her devoted husband.

'At 98 her light still shines. Sending my love to the mums and motherly figures out there.'

Flashback: Kerri-Anne's husband John (pictured in 2005) died in February 2019, aged 75
