newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Beetroot, Knickerbocker Glory and CAR WASH! The Masked Dancer unveils zany new disguises ahead of series debut (with Holly Willoughby announced as a guest judge!)

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

ITV has unveiled the line-up of new disguises set to conceal stars competing in The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer.

In addition, the channel have also revealed that John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby will appear as guest judges, alongside the regular panel.

The judging desk will be manned by the same panel as The Masked Singer - with one exception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdKsn_0a9trRCM00
ITV has unveiled the line-up of new disguises set to conceal stars competing in The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer

Oti Mabuse is replacing Rita Ora, to sit alongside returning judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall. Joel Dommett returns as host.

Oti - who is the reigning pro on Strictly Come Dancing - brings with her her experience as a judge on seasons one and two of BBC show The Greatest Dancer.

The new series, taking place over one week, will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and face masks leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

12 celebrities will be stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raXXA_0a9trRCM00
Special appearance: Holly Willoughby will appear as a guest judge, alongside the regular panel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTTq7_0a9trRCM00
Pictured L-R: Judges Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall, host Joel Dommett, new judge Oti Mabuse and returning panelist Jonathan Ross

The new disguises feature a Zip, a Carwash, a Beagle and a Squirrel.

Also appearing will be a Scarecrow, a Frog, a Beetroot, a Viper, and a Rubber Chicken.

Rounding off the costumes are a Flamingo, a Knickerbocker Glory, and a Llama.

Holly Willoughby said of joining as a guest panelist: 'How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they're doing in these costumes is mind blowing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtE8r_0a9trRCM00
David Walliams, usually seen behind the Britain's Got Talent judging desk, said: 'I had a blast being a guest judge on the show. It is so silly and fun that you can't help but have the best time' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVV2T_0a9trRCM00
They dance to their own beat: It’s Beetroot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVnR6_0a9trRCM00
Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy: It’s Knickerbocker Glory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2W6L_0a9trRCM00
Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me: It’s Carwash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUHpc_0a9trRCM00
Migrating to the dance studio: It’s Flamingo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMr3U_0a9trRCM00
Tearing up the dancefloor: It's Zip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ0HH_0a9trRCM00
They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor: It’s Llama
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsjhU_0a9trRCM00
I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop: Here comes Frog
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twrFf_0a9trRCM00
An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field: It’s Scarecrow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p4fU_0a9trRCM00
Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJVaH_0a9trRCM00
You’ve heard of the funky chicken: Now meet Rubber Chicken
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yunxs_0a9trRCM00
Will they have snake hips? It’s Viper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPbUO_0a9trRCM00
Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage: It’s Squirrel

'I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You're all in for a real treat.'

John Bishop added: 'I went to The Masked Dancer recording not sure what it would be like, but it was the most fun I've had for a long time.

'The show is crazy – but in a good way - and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WP4rS_0a9trRCM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nygye_0a9trRCM00

And David Walliams, usually seen behind the Britain's Got Talent judging desk, said: 'I had a blast being a guest judge on the show. It is so silly and fun that you can't help but have the best time.

'Joel and the other judges made me feel so welcome. It is much harder than judging BGT though. This is more like having to be a detective!'

The Masked Dancer kicks off on Saturday 29 May at 7PM on ITV.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

178K+
Followers
69K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
John Bishop
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
David Walliams
Person
Rita Ora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Knickerbocker Glory#Reality Show#Guest Star#Itv#Carwash#Beagle#Frog#A Rubber Chicken#Bgt#Masked Dancer#Guest Judges#Celebrity Contestants#Stars#Unique Dances#Judges Jonathan Ross#Detective#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
BBC
News Break
Cars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK will have one major change from Masked Singer

The Masked Dancer UK may be a spin-off from The Masked Singer, but there will be one big difference between the two ITV shows. There are obviously lots of similarities between the two series, including wacky costumes for contestants as well as judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan returning alongside newbie Oti Mabuse.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s yellow gingham dress is from one of her favourite high street brands

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no exception. Despite only being on air for just three days last week due to the bank holiday weekend, the presenter gave us some serious summer outfit inspo. Her looks ranged from a blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable red mini dress, before ending the week with an animal print midi dress from sustainable brand...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby stuns fans in a daring animal print dress

Another day, another gorgeous outfit for style icon Holly Willoughby. Dressed to the nines for another day presenting This Morning alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield, the star sported a daring animal print dress with elegant black heels. Taking to Instagram to share her iconic outfit of the day post, Holly...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Holly Willoughby's Boden silk shirt is a wardrobe staple

Holly Willoughby has returned to her presenting duties on This Morning and the star is looking seriously stylish. Ahead of the show today (29 April), Holly shared her outfit choice with her fans on Instagram. We can't get enough of her gorgeous shirt and skirt combo. This content is imported...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Love Holly Willoughby’s animal print dress? It’s from this sustainable fashion brand

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week has been no exception. Despite only being on air for two days due to the bank holiday, the presenter has given us some serious summer outfit inspo – from her blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable find, a Warehouse red mini dress. And for today’s show, she’s gone for an animal print number from one of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I'd be lost without you!' Holly Willoughby celebrates her 'beautifully brilliant' sister Kelly's birthday with a boozy throwback snap

Holly Willoughby celebrated her sister Kelly's birthday with a boozy throwback snap on Friday. The This Morning presenter, 40, took to Instagram to share the pre-social-distancing snap where the pair beamed side by side with some colourful cocktails. She touchingly told her sister: 'Happy birthday to my beautifully brilliant wing...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Love Holly Willoughby’s knitted co-ord today? Here’s how to recreate the look

Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.Yesterday, Holly honoured the show’s sustainability feature – where she and co-presenter Philip Schofield discussed how borrowing is the new buying – by opting for a The Vampire’s Wife mini dress from wardrobe rental service, Hurr. Holly has worn other items from Hurr in the past in a bid to promote more circular style choices, and we loved the fact she was seen spotlighting yet another...
Celebritiesheatworld

Holly Willoughby’s tell-all on herself

Last week, Holly Willoughby told fans she was thrilled to announce that she’ll be releasing a book all about finding your inner and outer beauty. Reflections – which will be published in October – will see the 40 year old tackle issues such as body confidence, control, and burning out. And heat has been told that Holly will also take the chance to speak out on other topics – and is keen to show fans her life isn’t as perfect as it seems.
Theater & Dancec21media.net

Abacus adds The Masked Dancer

Amcomri-owned UK distributor Abacus Media Rights has picked up global sales rights to the UK version of new entertainment format The Masked Dancer. The news comes after Abacus was named as the global distribution partner for sister show The Masked Singer UK, with both deals excluding sales in UK. The...