Malone man’s work on Wilder Farm model nears completion

Rev. Bryan Stitt, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Canton presents a $500 check to Kara White of Ogdensburg. Kara is the fourth person to win a prize in the Ramping Up raffle to support a new wheelchair ramp at the church. There are weekly drawings, culminating in the $5000 grand prize drawing on Father’s Day June 20. There are still tickets available at the following locations: The Cascade, The Celtic Knot, Cindy’s Cake Shop, Coakley’s Hardware, Fountain of Health, Leberge & Curtis Rental, Little Italy, Canton, Mirror Mirror Hair Salon, North Country Savings Bank, Canton, The Pear Tree, St. Mary’s Canton, or by mailing a check payable to St. Mary’s, 68 Court St, Canton NY 13617 and include telephone number. Submitted Photo.