Malone man’s work on Wilder Farm model nears completion

Friends of Boxborough’s Steele Farm recently pitched in to weed and prune the seedlings as well as the mature trees. The event was organized by Steele Farm Advisory Committee members Ed Whitcomb, Jeanne Kangas, Sarah Murphy, John Skinner and Melissa MacGilvray. The volunteers gathered at the barn at 9AM and also mulched the trees from the stash of wood chips stored on the farm behind the barn. With wheelbarrows, shovels and rakes, many hands made short work of the necessary chores. Volunteers were directed to the trees that most needed tending. By noon, the Friends of Steele Farm stood proudly next to the field of trees they had treated. The Committee hopes to have a few trees, and probably lots of greens available to the public in December. To become a Friend of Steele Farm and receive a notice of future events at the Farm, email jskangas@verizon.net. Also, follow our progress on Friends of Steele Farm on Facebook.