Malone, NY

Malone man’s work on Wilder Farm model nears completion

By ALEXANDER VIOLO aviolo@mtelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALONE — A Malone man who has worked on a scale model of The Almanzo Wilder Farm for the past four years will donate the completed model to the Wilder Homestead after he puts on the finishing touches. Kevin Andrews said he has been working on the different buildings of...

Related
