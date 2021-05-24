newsbreak-logo
Akwesasne, NY

Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club to begin 20th anniversary celebration with chicken barbecue

By VINCENT GALLO vgallo@mtelegram.com
mymalonetelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKWESASNE — The Boys & Girls Club on Thursday will begin a four-month period of fundraising to celebrate its 20th anniversary serving the local youth. The festivities will begin with a radio-a-thon chicken barbecue at 37 Rooseveltown Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Roosevelt Highway. The barbecue is $15 per meal. A walk-bike-run event, “a virtual event where you can get out and run a mile, walk a mile, bike a mile, or ride 20 miles,” will occur throughout the weekend, Jessica Cree Jock, Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club Executive Director said Monday.

City
Akwesasne, NY
