The Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigation a stolen wallet.The two males in the photos used stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree. You can imagine how the victim must feel having his wallet stolen and his credit cards used and now we need your help to identify these thieves. The thieves used the cards at several stores along S 13th St in Harrisburg, PA. We need your help to try to make things right. Anyone who has any information or can identify these two is asked to contact Det Meier at smeier@susquehannatwp.com or by phone at 717-909-9246. Thank you in advance for your help!