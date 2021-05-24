newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

6 Country Stars Who Are Hot Again in 2021

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best country music festivals feature major headliners, hot new artists and veterans who bring fans young and old to the floor. You'll find all six artists on this list of stars Hot Again in 2021 on numerous festival lineups. Taste of Country's annual Hot List features a mid-year look...

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Artist#Music Festivals#Music Stars#New Music#Festival#Major Headliners#Numerous Festival Lineups#Taste#Feature#Tours#Kids#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Country Again” by Thomas Rhett

Hot country music artist Thomas Rhett never disappoints. His new album “Country Again: Side A” was released on April 30, 2021, and the first side of his double-album project has already made a statement in the country world. Later this year, “Side B” will be released. The eleven tracks on...
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

The 13 Best Local Country Acts for People Who Hate Cheesy Country

With his new album, Kirk Holloway breathes the same air as Texas outlaw country artists. Despite all the clichés that say otherwise, country music consists of a wide variety of moods. From Patsy Cline to Sierra Ferrell, Charley Crockett to Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn to Mojo Nixon, all fall under country's wide umbrella. That ocean of listening possibilities may seem daunting or crowded — even on a local level — when trying to search for the true country variety containing grit and soul, but fear not. We've waded through the waters of modern country music and have compiled a list of 13 non-cheesy country artists with the big plus that they all play in Dallas. So put on your best Stetson, dream dreamy dreams of Adair's Saloon on a Friday night and listen to these artists for whatever boot-scooting that must get done.
Rock MusicRegister Citizen

The Metalhead Who Played Country Guitar

There’s an uncharacteristic quaver in Jamey Johnson’s baritone when talking about the last song he ever wrote with Jason “Rowdy” Cope, his longtime friend and bandmate. That song, “All of Your Stones,” ended up becoming the title track of the new album by Cope’s band the Steel Woods. Released last...
Musicbtrtoday.com

T.V.O.D. Navigates the Afterlife in New Music Video for "Heaven"

Look around. You see an ominous setting with roses in the ground, eerily standing straight up. Everything is a dark purple and grey. Where are you? You’re in the new music video from NYC punk rockers T.V.O.D. The premiering single “Heaven” showers you in catchy chords and distortion that make...
Newburgh, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

WRRV Sessions Presents a Digital Concert from Vance Joy

WRRV Sessions is going digital again for June. Each day I feel like we get closer to being back in person for WRRV Sessions. I can't confirm anything, but I like to think that by the fall of this year, we'll be back at the Newburgh Brewing Company drinking beers and listening to live music again. With all the tours being announced for this fall, I HOPE that we'll be able to have our own concert too, a.k.a WRRV Sessions in person. But until then, we're staying safe and keeping you safe by going digital for WRRV Sessions in June.
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

Country Music Star Brad Paisley Is Coming To Tuscaloosa

The speakers and microphones are being plugged in at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this summer!. Awarding winning country musician Brad Paisley is making his way to Tuscaloosa. Paisley will be joined by special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe will play at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Festivalcountryqueer.com

The Future Is Queer Country at the All-Star NQAF Showcase

There is a lie in our culture that country music is only for a conservative fan base. “The Future Is…Queer Country,” the 2021 edition of the National Queer Arts Festival Showcase, shoots a hole in that notion. Country Queer is a proud sponsor of “The Future Is…Queer Country,” coming to you on Saturday, June 12, featuring a collection of queer and BIPoC country musicians who prove that Americana and roots music belong to all of us.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Thomas Rhett Gets ‘Country Again’ With Reflective ‘Voice’ Performance

Thomas Rhett brought a moment of quiet reflection to the exciting Season 20 finale of NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday (May 25), presenting a feel-good life lesson with his current single, “Country Again.”. Backed by his full band and sporting an acoustic guitar, the arena headliner and muti-Platinum hit maker...
Arkansas StateKATV

Country star Jason Aldean to perform in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Country music star Jason Alden is coming to Arkansas. Aldean is set to perform at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers on Sept. 9 as part of his "Back in the Saddle" nationwide tour. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Aldean is known...
MusicPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Chase Rice Is a Changed Man, and ‘The Album’ Proves It

Every morning, Chase Rice makes it a priority to talk to God a little bit. And in one particular, pre-pandemic conversation, the North Carolina native had a rather an interesting request. “I remember telling Him that I needed some real in my life, because I truly didn’t know what was...
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Who Is Catie Offerman? 5 Things You Need to Know

Country music fans might not know much about Catie Offerman right now, but that will certainly change as we get further into 2021 and into 2022. From the moment Offerman starts singing, you’re reminded of the great female country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s. The singer-songwriter signed a record deal with UMG Nashville in 2020, after impressing label CEO Mike Dungan, and will soon release new music, on which she’s been hard at work.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

TMN partners with Countrytown to expand the Country Hot 50 chart

The Music Network (TMN) has partnered with country music news outlet Countrytown to expand the reach and visibility of its respected Country Hot 50 chart. As part of the team-up, the chart will be rebranded the Countrytown Hot 50. Countrytown was set up by Stephen Green’s SGC Media last September...
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Cowboy Jack Clement Biopic in the Works

Cowboy Jack Clement is headed to the big screen. A feature-length biopic on the singer, songwriter and producer is on the way, with an added bonus: 25 previously unreleased songs. The Nashville-based Visionary Media Group -- which has previously produced TV programs and documentaries, and even has a partnership with...
Musicra.co

Mix Of The Day: Vermelho

São Paul DJ Márcio Vermelho is one of Brazil's most respected and diverse dance floor DJs. On his recent mix for Les Yeux Orange, the ODD resident demonstrates his ear for bizarre and hypnotic leftfield tracks with a tunneling 90-minute set that will appeal to followers of DJs like Elena Colombi. Vermelho Wonder, Márcio's project with Ivana Wonder, will perform live as part of the virtual Não Existe festival, streaming today and tomorrow on RA's Facebook page.
MusicSFGate

Gasparilla Music Festival Releases Pre-Sale Tickets

Limited Quantity of Discounted Tickets Available for the October 1-3 Festival. The Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF) has released a limited number of “early bird” tickets for its 10th anniversary taking place October 1-3 in Tampa. The festival has added an additional day to the schedule, forming a three-day event. GMF, which is usually held in March, confirmed the October dates early this month. Three-day general admission tickets are available for only $60 and three-day VIP tickets for $200. Two-day and single-day tickets are also available online (http://www.gmftickets.com).