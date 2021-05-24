6 Country Stars Who Are Hot Again in 2021

With his new album, Kirk Holloway breathes the same air as Texas outlaw country artists. Despite all the clichés that say otherwise, country music consists of a wide variety of moods. From Patsy Cline to Sierra Ferrell, Charley Crockett to Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn to Mojo Nixon, all fall under country's wide umbrella. That ocean of listening possibilities may seem daunting or crowded — even on a local level — when trying to search for the true country variety containing grit and soul, but fear not. We've waded through the waters of modern country music and have compiled a list of 13 non-cheesy country artists with the big plus that they all play in Dallas. So put on your best Stetson, dream dreamy dreams of Adair's Saloon on a Friday night and listen to these artists for whatever boot-scooting that must get done.