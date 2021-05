One thing that becomes very clear when you watch an episode of “Duck Dynasty” is just how important family is to the Robertson clan. Korie Robertson has continued to celebrate her family with her social media posts. One of the most recent of those appeared on Wednesday (May 26). In it, Korie shared a photo of herself with three other female members of the Robertson family. Each of them is holding an absolutely adorable baby on their laps. And, most importantly, they all look so very happy to be together.