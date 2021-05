INDIANAPOLIS, In. – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced that NC Wesleyan will host the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rounds of the 2021 NCAA DIII men’s and women’s national championship in the Slick Family Tennis Center at the Vernon T. Bradley Jr. Tennis Complex and in the newly minted Indoor Sports and Education Facility (ISEF) on campus. The Bishop men and women recently captured the 2021 USA South Championship in the same venue, with the men earning their 12th straight title and the women earning their 3rd straight championship. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE.