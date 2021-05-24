newsbreak-logo
Kim Kardashian says 'I can't stop hysterically crying' while watching TV on seventh wedding anniversary with Kanye West

By Shannon Power
The US Sun
 3 days ago
KIM Kardashian spent her evening curled up watching TV and could not "stop hysterically crying".

Kim, 40, was watching the fourth season of the dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale when she started crying.

Kim Kardashian, 40, was hysterically crying on the evening of her seventh wedding anniversary Credit: E! Networks

The business mogul binge the first six available seasons of the drama starring Elisabeth Moss and frantically started texting her friend for more information about the show.

Kim shared a screenshot of her incessantly texting Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for her KKW Brands company, to find out when new episodes of the show will air.

"I'm hysterically crying," she told Tracy about watching the episodes before adding, "I'm actually not OK."

The beauty mogul was watching The Handmaid's Tale when she became emotional Credit: KUWTK E!
She texted her friend Tracy Romulus about how upset she was Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim had been binge watching The Handmaid's Tale Credit: Channel 4

"I need more... This is an emergency."

Kim then joked about her stream of unanswered texts to her friend writing "where are you" and admitted she was "officially stalking you... I need more Handmaid's details."

She ended the text stream with: "Wait I still can't stop crying."

Kim's emotional night watching TV coincided with her seventh wedding anniversary to Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye West were married in Florence in 2014 Credit: PA:Press Association

The pair were married in an elaborate ceremony in Florence, Italy on May 24, 2014.

But their marriage is no longer after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce in February, amid months of speculation that the relationship had broken down.

However, it appears the mother of four is yet to move on from her former husband.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim is said to be "devastated" by the divorce ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary.

But Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year Credit: Alamy

A source told the publication: "She’s in a good place and she’s happy. She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids.

"She’s still not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She was devastated the marriage didn’t work out."

The insider added: "Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love."

Kim is mom to North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. Credit: instagram

After six years of marriage, Kim, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye, 43, back in February.

The former couple share four children: North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Kim is enjoying the single life, but has also been linked to CNN anchor Van Jones Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

The pair decided to co-parent amicably, despite Kanye spending the majority of his time on his Wyoming compound, a thousand miles away from Kim's LA home.

The celebrity couple has agreed they will split their $2 billion fortune evenly, which The Sun exclusively reported after the divorce announcement was made.

Due to his music empire and clothing ventures, Kanye is technically the richer of the two, with a staggering $1.3 billion fortune.

The reality star has been linked to CNN reporter Van Jones, since her official separation.

