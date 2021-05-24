newsbreak-logo
So good she bought it twice! Ellen DeGeneres pays $14.3M to buy back historic Montecito estate she sold in 2018 for $11M

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She made a quick killing when she flipped a historic estate in Montecito, California, in 2018.

And now Ellen DeGeneres has paid top dollar to buy back the Rancho San Leandro.

The daytime chat show host first purchased the property in 2017 for $7.2 million then sold it on to Tinder founder Sean Rad for $11 million.

Rad listed it for sale again a year later but had no takers, but has now found a buyer in the estate's previous owner, THR.com reported Monday.

But, with post-pandemic real estate skyrocketing in price in Southern California, DeGeneres' decision she wants the property back has cost her double what she originally paid for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5n7M_0a9tnMt700
Ellen DeGeneres has paid $14.3 million to buy back a historic estate in Montecito that she first bought in 2017 for $7.2 million and sold in 2018 for $11 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrG6p_0a9tnMt700
Rancho San Leandro dates back to around 1850 when the original one-bedroom, one-bathroom hacienda was built
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlCGZ_0a9tnMt700
In 2006, a new two-story home was built offering two bedrooms and three bathrooms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIWO9_0a9tnMt700

The six-acre rancho abuts Oprah Winfrey's vast $70 million estate in the upscale enclave outside Santa Barbara that is also home to Rob Lowe, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The original hacienda-style home was built on the land around 1850 and in 2006, a larger 3,600-square-foot residence was added.

The compound is surrounded by oak and eucalyptus trees and includes private courtyards and equestrian facilities.

The original 3,100-square-foot, single-story adobe hacienda has one bedroom and one bathroom and is built around a cobblestone courtyard.

It has a great room with living and dining areas and two fireplaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdbn9_0a9tnMt700
The original 3,100-square-foot, single-story adobe hacienda has a great room with living and dining areas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUwor_0a9tnMt700
The great room has cathedral wood-beam ceilings, saltillo tile floors and identical fireplaces at each end 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRNa1_0a9tnMt700
The bedroom is spacious and has a living room area and a fireplace

The newer residence features two bedrooms and three baths and boasts stunning ocean and mountain views.

It has a kitchen and a step-down living room with fireplace as well as a colorful tiled staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLQIJ_0a9tnMt700
The newer residence offers 3,600-square-foot of living space and features a step-down living room with fireplace as well as a colorful tiled staircase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyKqN_0a9tnMt700
There are plenty of traditional touches to marry the modern home with the historic estate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iadhr_0a9tnMt700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEIPa_0a9tnMt700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AszUa_0a9tnMt700
A formal dining room has whitewashed brick walls with wood accents as well as terracotta tile and a traditional chandelier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIdJp_0a9tnMt700
The home opens out onto a courtyard and extensive gardens 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgI2I_0a9tnMt700
The secluded estate is situated on six acres dotted with oak and eucalyptus trees and boasts stunning views of the mountains

DeGeneres recently announced that she is ending her chat show after almost 20 years amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

The comedienne, who's 63, has been married to actress Portia de Rossi, 48, since 2008.

The couple have a vast real estate portfolio although they have been selling off properties they owned in Los Angeles. They're believed to still have other luxury estates in the Montecito area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ApfK_0a9tnMt700
There are equestrian facilities including a large barn and a dressage ring
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPllo_0a9tnMt700
There's also a gym, along with an office and a three-car garage, all linked via a veranda
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WSb2_0a9tnMt700
The homes sit at the end of a long driveway lined with olive trees 
