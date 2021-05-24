newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Wrong: Unemployment Benefits are Not Keeping Americans from Working

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Rachel Bucchino

Unemployment Benefits,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRTqA_0a9tnGal00

Small businesses, as well as bars and restaurants, have had a difficult time finding people to fill empty positions as the country reopens with millions of Americans vaccinated.

Wrong: Unemployment Benefits are Not Keeping Americans from Working

Here's What You Need to Remember: The study clashes with the GOP’s arguments that the jobless aid is a key contributor to the labor shortages across the country and a factor that is slowing down America’s economic recovery. Republicans contend that the expanded benefits have prevented people from going back to work.

A new paper found that the $300 weekly unemployment benefits sent out during the pandemic likely have just a small effect on recipients’ decisions to reenter the labor market.

The study , published by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, noted that their findings "suggests few would turn down an offer to return to work at the previous wage."

Authors Nicolas Petrosky-Nadeau and Robert G. Valletta released a model in the paper that said the decision to accept a new job position depends on a number of reasons, such as “the expected duration of the employment,” “the rate of arrival of new job offers” and “the duration of [unemployment] benefits remaining.”

More from The National Interest Are the $300 Unemployment Benefits Really Preventing People From Going Back to Work?
Stimulus Checks: People Are Now Starting Fist Fights Over Them? Are Stimulus Payments and Unemployment Cash Keeping People from Working?

The authors applied that model by saying that a typical high school-educated worker making $800 a week before the onset of the pandemic would “not have been deterred from accepting a job offer,” even if jobless insurance was 25 percent more than wages.

“From the perspective of the first week of June 2020, with 8 weeks of supplementary UI payment remaining and as states were moving to re-open their economies, only workers in the lowest paid occupation (food services, with typical earnings of $460 per week) would be about indifferent between accepting an offer and remaining unemployed. For all other occupations replacement rates over 100% under CARES were unlikely to be the cause of rejected job offers,” the authors wrote. “The value of a job, especially in a depressed labor market, significantly outweighs the value of the temporary additional UI income.”

Under the Cares Act that was passed last year, Congress authorized $600 weekly jobless benefits for unemployed Americans, a measure that’s expired, while President Joe Biden’s recent rescue bill approved $300 weekly bonuses through September. The authors compared the different rates of unemployment compensation, revealing that the $600 supplemental benefit had “moderate disincentive effects” on job finding rates and the $300 benefit that’s currently in place suggested only “small effects.”

The study clashes with the GOP’s arguments that the jobless aid is a key contributor to the labor shortages across the country and a factor that is slowing down America’s economic recovery. Republicans contend that the expanded benefits have prevented people from going back to work.

More than a dozen GOP-led states cut off some form of the $300 weekly unemployment bonuses, including the benefits set aside for the gig economy and self-employed workers.

Republicans have also pointed to April’s lower-than-expected jobs report, which added only 266,000 new jobs and saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate.

Small businesses, as well as bars and restaurants, have had a difficult time finding people to fill empty positions as the country reopens with millions of Americans vaccinated.

This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Compensation#Unemployment Rates#Employment Rates#Gop#Republicans#The Federal Reserve Bank#The National Interest Are#Ui#Reuters#Unemployed Americans#Unemployment Cash#Jobless Insurance#Wages#Self Employed Workers#Job Finding Rates#People#Businesses#Stimulus Checks#Recipients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: Will Congress Fix Social Security's Benefit Calculation Problems For People Born In 1960?

Today's column addresses questions about whether and when Social Security will fix problems with benefit calculation for those born in 1960, effects of the earnings test on survivor's benefits and qualifying for divorced spousal benefits. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Layoffs fall to another pandemic low, with under 500,000 unemployment claims

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims fell to another pandemic low, showing that layoffs are abating as the job market heals. Some 406,000 people filed for unemployment aid last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. It's a drop of 38,000 from the prior week, and marks the fourth week in a row that first-time jobless filings have hit a new low.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

US unemployment filings reach new pandemic low

New filings for US unemployment benefits slid lower for a fourth straight week, reaching a new pandemic low as Covid-19 vaccines help the economy rebound, the government said Thursday. The Labor Department said 406,000 new seasonally adjusted claims for jobless benefits were made last week, 38,000 fewer than the previous week's unrevised total and fewer than analysts had expected. The report brings the closely watched indicator of labor market strength closer to the pre-pandemic level of 256,000 seen on the week of March 14, 2020 -- before the spreading coronavirus forced businesses to close and unemployment filings skyrocketed into the millions. The data also said the insured unemployment rate, indicating workers receiving benefits, ticked down slightly to 2.6 percent, with more than 3.6 million people receiving regular aid as of the week ended May 15.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Politicians Call for Action to Make Sure Unemployment Benefits Don’t Keep People from Getting Jobs

Virginia politicians are calling on Governor Ralph Northam to take steps to make sure unemployment benefits aren’t preventing potential employees from returning to work. Senate Republicans want to use American Recovery Plan funds to create “Back-to-Work” bonuses to incentivize current unemployment recipients to re-enter the workforce. Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Virginia-02) is calling for better enforcement of unemployment benefit eligibility rules.
Public Healthmarketplace.org

Unemployment claims continue to drop

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 38,000 from 444,000 a week earlier. The...
EconomyNew York Post

US workers file 406,000 new jobless claims as economy heats up

The number of Americans seeking new unemployment benefits continued to drop last week to a new low during the pandemic, the feds said Thursday. Initial worker filings for jobless claims, seen as a signal of layoffs, reached 406,000 last week, down from a 444,000 reported the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
Economymarketplace.org

Nearly half of states will cut short federal jobless benefits

Just over 400,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, the lowest number since the pandemic began and a sign of economic momentum as the U.S. gets the coronavirus under control. But it’s still not quite back to “normal” — or what normal was before the pandemic, when most weeks averaged about half as many unemployment claims.
EconomyForbes

Why Employers Can’t Find Enough Workers —and 4 Things They Can Do

Help-wanted signs are visible across the economy at a variety of businesses — especially in hospitality, manufacturing, and construction — as trying to hire enough workers amid an economic rebound can be a difficult task. The pace of hiring cannot keep up with demand, even though the current unemployment rate of just over 6% remains well above the historically low pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Some GOP States Swapping Unemployment Benefits For 'Return To Work Bonuses'

Republican governors in four states want to give people receiving unemployment benefits a bonus payment if they return to work. Twenty-four states have said they’ll soon cancel the extra $300 per week and other benefits Congress created to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Those include Montana, Arizona, New Hampshire and Oklahoma, where governors are now adding bonuses.
Minnesota Statebusinessnorth.com

Legislation introduced to incentivize workers, end federal supplemental unemployment benefit in Minnesota

Legislation has been introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives to incentivize workers to end participation in the federal supplemental unemployment benefit program that provides an additional $300 a week in benefits that extend until September. The bill, HF 2648, would provide a $2,000 bonus to workers who come off of unemployment, return to work and stay on the job for at least 90 days.
Public Healthmarketplace.org

COVID unemployment is causing a serious funding issue for Medicare

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus relief package signed into law in March contains a huge expansion in the Affordable Care Act, possibly the biggest since it was signed into law 11 years ago. But thanks to the coronavirus, there’s another health care crisis brewing. Medicare’s hospital insurance trust...