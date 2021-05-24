newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrity BFFs

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WR6Pr_0a9tmoIi00
Christopher Polk/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images; Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Can’t live without them! From Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens to Brad Pitt and George Clooney, these celebrity best friends have stuck by each other side’s through thick and thin.

Tisdale and Hudgens formed a lasting bond while working together on several projects. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum played Sharpay Evans to the Spring Breakers star’s Gabriella Montez in 2006’s High School Musical, 2007’s High School Musical 2 and 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

Their friendship continued long after the cameras stopped rolling, despite their onscreen alter-egos’ rivalry in the trilogy. “We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” Tisdale told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2019. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

The “Voices in My Head” singer pointed out that their relationship goes further back than their Disney Channel days. “We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on we were super close,” she explained. “So people don’t really know — I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn’t.”

Busy Philipps, for her part, revealed how she maintains her friendship with Michelle Williams years after the pals starred together on Dawson’s Creek. “Whether you’re, like, in the public eye or not, I think the secret to longevity in friendships is putting in the time and the understanding and working through any issues that might arise,” the Cougar Town alum shared exclusively with Us in June 2019. “I think that especially now with texting, it’s even easier to stay in touch with people and be communicative.”

Scroll through to see which A-listers consider one another their BFFs!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
George Clooney
Person
Busy Philipps
Person
Ashley Tisdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bffs#Star#The Suite Life Of Zack#High School Musical 2#Disney Channel Days#Sears#Cougar Town#Celebrity#Love#Friendships#Awesome#Texting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Friends’ reunion surprises; Kelly Clarkson replacing ‘Ellen’; more: Buzz

The “Friends” reunion special is out now on HBO Max and, despite critics complaining about it not living up to the hype, still revealed a few surprises. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston almost dated during season 1 (”we were both crushing hard on each other”), Lady Gaga performed Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” the cast revealed their favorite guest stars (including Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt), Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry learned they’re distant cousins, Schwimmer admitted he hated Marcel the monkey, and casting director Ellie Kanner revealed all the stars who were almost cast, including Vince Vaughn (as Joey), Jon Cryer (as Chandler), Tiffani Thiessen (as Rachel), Janeane Garofolo (as Monica), Eric McCormack (as Ross), and Jon Favreau (as Chandler). “Friends: The Reunion” is currently streaming on HBO Max.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy’s, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC’s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Addison Rae is ready for celebrity

Usually when I hear that any social media stars are coming to a huge event, I revert to the thinking that they’re only there to pull in the young viewers for ratings. In my opinion, they don’t really do anything that adds to the conversation of the show overall. But Addison Rae’s appearance last night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards might’ve just raised the bar for influencers at A-list events. She started making headlines at the very beginning with her red-carpet outfit by Christopher Esber, styled by THE Law Roach:
Celebritiesarchitecturaldigest.com

The Kardashian-Jenners, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More to Appear on Celebrity IOU

Last year, Drew and Jonathan Scott—a.k.a. the Property Brothers—helped stars like Viola Davis and Jonathan’s girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, renovate spaces for their loved ones on Celebrity IOU. The twins learned which A-listers are serious about design, and even told AD at the time that Brad Pitt, in particular, “not only walks the walk, but talks the talk,” and that Melissa McCarthy has great taste in finishes.
Oakland, CA1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Channing Tatum, Matthew Perry, Johnny Knoxville + More!

MONICA AND CHANDLER ARE COUSINS: Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry may have played a married couple on Friends, but in real life, they’re related. Researchers at the online genealogy website MyHeritage told CNN that the the two actors are 11th cousins. The sitcom stars share distant relatives William Osbern Haskel III and Ellen Haskell, who were married and lived in England around 500 years ago. According to the company, they are also distantly related to Lady Gaga.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Alabama Barker, Dax Shepard, Jennifer Love Hewitt and More!

CUTTING TIES: Alabama Barker says she’s cutting off her family amid drama with her mother, Shanna Moakler. The 15-year-old called her out as an absentee mom on IG, and the 46-year-old responded saying it was “ridiculous”. Alabama hit up TikTok to share a video of herself lip-syncing “Barking” by Ramz. Over the video she wrote, “I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest.”
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Surprise! Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. Just Announced Their Engagement

It's time to party because Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. are engaged! On Thursday, the couple announced their engagement via a series of adorable photos on Instagram. "Don't mind if I do," Kat captioned the post of her kissing fiancé Andrew. Fans and friends alike congratulated them on the news, with Kat's Dollface costars Brenda Song and Shelley Hennig commenting "Congrats!!!!❤️❤️❤️" and "OUR FAMILY IS GROWING 💕💕🤩🤩."
East Hampton, NYdanspapers.com

Celebrating Hamptons Celebrities: Itzhak Perlman

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After pretty much hanging out at his East Hampton abode for the better part of the past year, Itzhak Perlman is preparing for two live, in-person concert performances on on May 22 and 23 with the Houston Symphony. “I’m brushing up...
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Knows Exactly Which 'Sour' Song 'Twilight's' Jacob Would Love

It seems Olivia Rodrigo is a Twihard! While doing a fan Q&A session on Twitter Wednesday (May 26), the singer-songwriter showed that she's a fan of Stephenie Meyer's popular Twilight franchise when she took a question from one follower about her new album, Sour, and the supernatural saga. The revelation...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Jennifer Aniston reveals her favourite 'Friends' guest star

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston reflected on her favourite actors who guest-starred on the beloved sitcom 'Friends'. As per Fox News, Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the insanely popular series, spoke with Access Hollywood about the upcoming highly-anticipated reunion. During the interview, Aniston said that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was one of her favourite guest stars.