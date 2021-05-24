newsbreak-logo
One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
Connersville News-Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver – the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. His tee shot Sunday...

www.newsexaminer.com
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson shaky but takes one-shot lead at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Brooks Koepka can barely bend down to get his ball from the hole. Phil Mickelson is battling father time before our eyes. While the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah was a celebration of youthful virtuosity (Rory McIlroy), the 2021 PGA has become a drama of the human condition. It’s about scar tissue both literal and figurative, and man’s animating quest to catch up to his younger self.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson MAKES HISTORY by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, becoming golf's oldest ever major winner at the age of 50. Mickelson shot a final-round score of 1-over-par to secure his second PGA Championship title by two shots and in doing so, he joined Lee Trevino and Sir Nick Faldo on six major victories.
Off the Wire

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfgobankingrates.com

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth?

Find out more about Phil Mickelson’s net worth and golf achievements. Major wins: 6 (2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship, 2006 Masters, 2010 Masters, 2013 British Open, 2021 PGA Championship) Total Pro Wins: 54. Notable: Mickelson is easily the second-best golfer of the current era, behind Tiger Woods, and holds the...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Steph Curry congratulates Phil Mickelson on winning the 2021 PGA Championship

While the NBA postseason got underway with the first round of action over the weekend, the 2021 edition of the PGA Championship came to a close on Sunday afternoon. In historic fashion, Phil Mickelson battled Brooks Koepka (-4) and Louis Oosthuizen (-4) at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina to win the 2021 major championship with a score of -6. Mickelson's win at age 50 made him the oldest golfer to win a major in the history of golf.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Talking Points

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
GolfKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: Mickelson's performance in PGA was brilliant

Phil Mickelson captured his sixth career major golf championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Known to be a very aggressive player who misses tons of fairways, Mickelson would not have been a likely pick to win at Kiawah Island as it is one of the toughest tracks in the country. In fact, it is the seventh toughest track in the country with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155. A scratch golfer would add about 12 strokes compared to his typical home course. A higher handicapper might shoot a 72 — on each nine!