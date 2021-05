One man is dead and another is on the run after a shooting just before noon Thursday in Forest Park. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the Breckenridge Apartments on Old Dixie Road about 11:45 a.m., Forest Park police spokeswoman Sgt. Alyssa Zackery said in a news release. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, Zackery said.