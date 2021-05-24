Incredible sea views, open-plan living and a private patio: Inside Guy and Jules Sebastian's waterfront Queensland holiday home as it goes on the market for $730,000

Guy and Jules Sebastian have listed their property on Queensland's Fraser Coast for sale, 14 years after purchasing it as an investment home.

The singer, 39, and his stylist wife, 40, purchased the waterfront home in 2007 for $675,000, four years after Guy won the inaugural season of Australian Idol.

The three-bedroom property is located in the seaside town of Toogoom, just 15 minutes' drive from Hervey Bay, and the couple are seeking offers of over $730,000.

The spacious brick home boasts two bathrooms and sits on a 1030sqm block that fronts Toogoom Beach.

The master bedroom has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe and the other two bedrooms have built-ins.

The property also has a large open-plan living and dining space as well as a private undercover outdoor patio, which is perfect for entertaining.

Guy and Jules are currently living in a $3.1million home in Sydney's Maroubra with their two sons, Hudson and Archer.

The Battle Scars hitmaker purchased the house in 2013 and spent two and a half years renovating it before finally moving in with his family in June 2019.

The couple opted for a monochrome palette with their interior design, with concrete walls and black and white features throughout.

Neighbours had long complained about the development, describing the house as a 'fortress' because of its unusual monolithic façade.

Other residents even threatened to move away from the area due to the building.

In December 2019, Guy defended the renovation, telling KIIS FM: 'It's a long build but it's a pretty special house. It's not normal. It's not a cookie-cutter house. It's cool.'