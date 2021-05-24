newsbreak-logo
Two months of bliss! Bindi Irwin shares heart-melting new photos of baby daughter Grace Warrior as she celebrates a milestone

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bindi Irwin's baby daughter, Grace Warrior, certainly has her mother's smile.

The wildlife conservationist, 22, shared three new photos of her bundle of joy on Tuesday, to celebrate two months since Grace was born.

'Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world,' she captioned the snaps on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhrYA_0a9tkJ3t00
Two months of bliss! Bindi Irwin's baby daughter, Grace Warrior, certainly has her mother's smile. The wildlife conservationist, 22, shared three new photos of her bundle of joy on Tuesday, to celebrate two months since Grace was born

Grace wore a grey onesie with a koala illustration on the front.

Several days ago, the Dancing with the Stars champion shared a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn on Instagram.

Posting a photo of herself cuddling Grace at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast, Bindi wrote: 'Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAaZD_0a9tkJ3t00
Light of their life: Grace wore a grey onesie with a koala illustration on the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337q4r_0a9tkJ3t00
Proud mum: 'Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world,' Bindi captioned the snaps on Instagram

'She loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big.'

Bindi revealed her husband, Chandler Powell, had taken the photo, adding: 'She lights up our world with her beautiful heart.'

Earlier this month, Wildlife Warrior Bindi melted hearts again when she shared another cute picture of her little one on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PC5kc_0a9tkJ3t00
Mummy's girl: Earlier this month, Wildlife Warrior Bindi melted hearts again when she shared another cute picture of her little one on social media

In the black-and-white image, baby Grace was bundled up in a koala swaddle and wore a tiny beanie, looking just like her mother.

Many fans remarked how the newborn is also starting to look like Bindi's late father, Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin.

Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a wildlife documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGrK3_0a9tkJ3t00
Little Warrior Princess: In the black-and-white image, baby Grace was bundled up in a koala swaddle and wore a tiny beanie, looking just like her mother

Bindi and Chandler announced their daughter's birth on March 26, just a day after she was born on the couple's first wedding anniversary.

'March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,' Bindi wrote on Instagram.

She went on to explain the sentimental meaning behind their daughter's name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ERwD_0a9tkJ3t00
Similarities: Many fans remarked how the newborn is also starting to look like Bindi's late father, Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin (pictured)

'Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,' she added.

'Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s.'Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

'Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.

'There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAVZC_0a9tkJ3t00
New addition: Bindi and Chandler announced their daughter's birth on March 26, just a day after she was born on the couple's first wedding anniversary
