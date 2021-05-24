newsbreak-logo
Norman Reedus is developing a TV version of the 60s cult classic Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill! with AMC Studios

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

And now Norman Reedus is developing a TV series reboot of the 1965 cult classic Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill!

The Walking Dead star, 52, is developing the project along with AMC Studios, Deadline reports.

The Russ Meyer-directed film, originally a flop, followed three sadistic go-go dancers who bust out of the nightclub where they dance to wreak havoc out in the desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqScJ_0a9tkGPi00
New project: Norman Reedus is developing a TV series reboot of exploitation movie Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill!, originally directed by Russ Meyer; seen here in 2019

'I've been watching Russ Meyer's film since I was a kid, wearing my Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! shirt to school,' Reedus told Deadline.

'It's safe to say I'm beyond inspired by Russ' style of filmmaking and I am over the moon excited for the opportunity to reimagine this story for the modern world,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEmQT_0a9tkGPi00
Source material: The 1960s film, originally a flop and later a cult classic, followed sadistic go-go dancers who bust out of the nightclub where they dance to wreak havoc out in the desert

The outlet reports that the new series will go beyond the movie's exploitation fare to further flesh out the strong female characters at the heart of the zany story.

Those roles were played by Lori Williams, Haji and Tura Satana in the original.

Norman will also serve as executive producer of the show, alongside his production company bigbaldhead.

The new Faster Pussycat project also has the blessing of the estate of Russ Meyer, noted director of other films including Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bml5m_0a9tkGPi00
Time for an update: The new series will go beyond the movie's simplistic exploitation trappings to further flesh out the strong female characters at the heart of the zany story, played by Tura Satana, Lori Williams and Haji

The development news comes ahead of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the long-running AMC zombie series on which Reedus has starred since the very first season in 2010.

The final season premiere is slated for August 22nd.

But that doesn't mean the end for the star's beloved character Daryl Dixon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOBbA_0a9tkGPi00
Daryl himself: The development news comes ahead of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, the long-running AMC zombie series on which Reedus has starred since 2010

A yet-to-be-titled TWD spinoff series focusing on him and Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride, has been announced.

That show, set for a debut in 2023, follows in the tradition of other TWD spinoffs such as Fear The Walking Dead.

Norman is also attached as executive producer of an upcoming western TV series titled Undone By Blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7DCx_0a9tkGPi00
But that doesn't mean the end for the star's beloved character Daryl Dixon: A yet-to-be-titled TWD spinoff series focusing on Dixon and Carol Peletier has been announced
