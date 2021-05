As was discussed in last week’s article, mental health is on a continuum and so many factors can contribute to good mental health or a decline into mental illness. Since mind, body and spirit are connected, any area that is out of balance could possibly contribute to symptoms of mental illness. The body experiences emotional, physical, spiritual pain in the nervous system and cannot differentiate the source. Our mind tries to make sense of what is happening through past experience or comparison/compilation of symptoms into categories.