Op-Ed: Mike Huckabee: So-Called Experts Humiliated As More and More Info Supports Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Several recent developments have cast renewed doubt on the claim that COVID-19 naturally spread from animals. There’s a growing amount of at least circumstantial evidence suggesting that it escaped from the viral research lab in Wuhan, China. The New York Post has a good recap of what happened up until now and why we’re suddenly hearing a number of authoritative voices speak up to question the official story.ijr.com