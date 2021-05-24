Op-Ed: Mike Huckabee: So-Called Experts Humiliated As More and More Info Supports Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Michael Gordon, Wall Street Journal National Security Correspondent, joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the article he co-authored that says researchers at the Wuhan Institute in China became sick and hospitalized in November 2019. Gordon said that this new information adds to the lab leak theory origin of the coronavirus. Gordon stressed that while there is no direct evidence yet that the coronavirus escapade from a lab, there needs to be further investigation. Gordon went on to say it is also not inconceivable there was a virus in the natural world that was brought into the lab and then escaped.