newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Op-Ed: Mike Huckabee: So-Called Experts Humiliated As More and More Info Supports Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

By Mike Huckabee, The Western Journal
IJR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral recent developments have cast renewed doubt on the claim that COVID-19 naturally spread from animals. There’s a growing amount of at least circumstantial evidence suggesting that it escaped from the viral research lab in Wuhan, China. The New York Post has a good recap of what happened up until now and why we’re suddenly hearing a number of authoritative voices speak up to question the official story.

ijr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huckabee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wuhan#Textbook#Propaganda#False Evidence#False Claims#White Racism#The New York Post#German#Indian#The Western Journal#Circumstantial Evidence#Actual Facts#Social Media Outlets#Chinese Virus#Debate#Chinese People#Communist Government#Proof#Idiots#Legitimate Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Targeting Fauci, Rand Paul refuses to quit while he's behind

When the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci would offer testimony on the COVID-19 pandemic, an obvious question came to mind: what kind of unfortunate questions would Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) ask this time?. As TPM noted, the Kentucky Republican was especially interested...
Public HealthTelegraph

Exclusive: UK intelligence helping US investigate Wuhan lab leak theory

Britain's intelligence agencies are helping the US investigate whether Covid leaked from a Chinese laboratory, The Telegraph has learned. The move comes after Joe Biden, the US President, ordered American intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to identify the origins of the virus and report within 90 days. Mr Biden...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Michael Gordon: There’s More Evidence Coming Out Adding To The Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory

Michael Gordon, Wall Street Journal National Security Correspondent, joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the article he co-authored that says researchers at the Wuhan Institute in China became sick and hospitalized in November 2019. Gordon said that this new information adds to the lab leak theory origin of the coronavirus. Gordon stressed that while there is no direct evidence yet that the coronavirus escapade from a lab, there needs to be further investigation. Gordon went on to say it is also not inconceivable there was a virus in the natural world that was brought into the lab and then escaped.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

The Wuhan Lab and the Virus: The Dr. Fauci, Rand Paul Debate Fact-Checked and Explained

Senator Rand Paul went on the attack in the Senate chambers earlier this week over the origins of the coronavirus that caused the current pandemic. In his questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the senator raised the issue of whether the coronavirus jumped from animals to humans naturally (as coronaviruses tend to do) or was the result of experiments in which scientists took natural viruses, made them more deadly or infectious or both (which scientists all over the world do), and then somehow allowed it to escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Public HealthWe Are Change

Politifact Quietly Admits Lab Leak Hypothesis Not a “Debunked Conspiracy Theory”

Last January, when China and the World Health Organization (WHO) were performing damage control for Beijing over a mysterious new coronavirus which broke out in the same town as their secretive bat coronavirus lab (with whom, unbeknownst to most at the time, a Fauci-funded NGO called EcoHealth Alliance had been working), anyone who logically suggested a link between the secretive lab and the new disease was immediately punished by Silicon Valley tech giants who protected China from those who dare speculate based on very. obvious. clues.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

New York Times reporter deletes Twitter account after tweeting that COVID lab-leak theory has 'racist roots'

The New York Times reporter who went viral for claiming that the coronavirus lab-leak theory has "racist roots" has deleted her own Twitter account. Apoorva Mandavilli, a science and health reporter who spent much of the past year covering the pandemic, tweeted on Wednesday, "Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here."
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

International experts ratchet pressure on China to probe the Covid lab leak theory as they condemn the WHO's investigation, writes IAN BIRRELL

Leading infectious disease experts have condemned the World Health Organisation for its failure to properly investigate whether Covid-19 leaked from a laboratory. In a highly significant move, 18 scientists from the world's top universities, including Cambridge, Harvard and Yale, have demanded further investigations into the origins of the pandemic. 'Theories...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman kiss while wearing masks

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the "Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. We have a lot to unpack. But we begin with the new Jimmy Carter. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Nicholas Wade on The Coronavirus Escaping From A Lab In Wuhan Being the More Plausible Scenario

Nicholas Wade, journalist and author, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the two origin scenarios for the coronavirus, naturally emerging or escaping from a lab in Wuhan. Wade says based on the emerging facts, the lab escape looks like the more plausible scenario. Wade says it seems China knew much earlier about the start of the pandemic than was known publically, probably in September 2019, and lives could have been saved if they shared the information with the rest of the world.