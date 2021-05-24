Here’s how NASA will search for water on the Moon
Earth’s Moon is tiny compared to our planet itself, but it’s big enough that our efforts to explore it have really only scratched the surface. Once thought to be little more than a pale, dusty, crater-covered rock, researchers have gradually revealed that the Moon is actually a pretty special place. Water, which isn’t something we ever associated with the Moon, may actually be abundant, though it’s likely locked away as ice in the lunar soil called regolith. Now, as part of NASA’s Artemis program which will see humans return to the Moon in the years to come, the space agency is planning on launching its VIPER mission by late 2023.bgr.com