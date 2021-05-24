newsbreak-logo
Put Down the Nail Polish and Step Away from the Turtles

By Kat Mykals
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm going to get up on my soapbox for a minute but this important. Are you ready? Just leave the damn turtles alone, ok? Sure, if you see a turtle crossing the road, help it along - in the direction that it was already headed but beyond that, leave them alone.

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

AnimalsLaredo Morning Times

'Do better': Nonprofit reminds Texans nail polish doesn't belong on turtle shells

It should go without saying — and yet, here we are — don't paint turtle shells with nail polish. Friends of Texas Wildlife posted that message to its Facebook page earlier this week after receiving a box tortoise covered with many coats of nail polish on its shell. While the shell is made of keratin (like fingernails), it allows chemicals to leech into the tortoise's body.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

National Rescue Dog Day-Where to Adopt a Shelter Dog in the Tri-State

May 20th is National Rescue Dog Day, this day personally is special to me. Both of my dogs are rescue dogs, and they've both taught me the importance of rescuing. Did you know that according to the ASPCA each year approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters? And of that 6.5 million, 1.5 million of those animals will be euthanized? Both of those numbers are entirely too high. So with the help of people making the conscious decisions to spay and neuter their pets, and consider rescuing their next pet, we can help make those numbers go down.
AnimalsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Terrifying Video Of The Mouse Plague In Australia

When it comes to things that scare people, I find that my fears are usually very strange and unusual. I fear things that others would find kind of silly like not having a way out of a situation I want to get out of, and wide-open spaces. Like art, fear is very subjective. We all see things differently, therefore we fear different things.
AnimalsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Photos of a Cicada Breaking Free from Its Shell

I've gotta say! Those photos are REALLY cool. As a matter of fact, Sonja shared with me that's EXACTLY what her son was saying too as the watched and photographed. She says Wil kept saying, "That's so cool! And so disgusting!!" And, you know? Wil may be right. It's definitely...
PetsPosted by
First Coast News

Should you worry if your dog gets 'Whale Eyes?'

Jennifer Shryock is a certified dog behavior consultant. She trains families nationwide to recognize the warning signs a dog is unhappy and might even bite. "We don't grow up speaking dog," Shyrock said. Her organization is called Family Paws Parent Education, specializing in creating dog awareness for families with babies...
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Rescue Needing Help With Vet Bills for Two Sick Dogs

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue works hard to help the homeless pets of our community. I'd be lying if I said they didn't hold a special place in my heart as my dog George was adopted through them after they rescued him, and healed his mange. But now It Takes a Village is needing help to pay off vet bills after helping two very sick dogs.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Meet Baby! Rare female black jaguar cub is born at a big cat sanctuary in Kent in important breakthrough for the 'near threatened' species

A rare female black jaguar cub has been born at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent. The adorable cub, which is being referred to as 'Baby' until she is officially named, has taken her father's colouration of appearing black - a characteristic only affecting 10 per cent of the wild jaguar population, while the other 90 per cent have distinctive spots.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

'They crawl over the kids at night, they're in our shoes': Mother-of-three whose house went up in flames after MICE chewed through wiring opens up about 'nightmare' plague of rodents

A mother-of-three whose house burnt down after mice chewed through wiring in the roof has opened up about the 'nightmare' infestation plaguing her life. Rebekah Ward and her young family were left homeless on Friday after their Gwabegar property, in north-east New South Wales, burst into flames. Neighbours and emergency...
