Put Down the Nail Polish and Step Away from the Turtles

Olive & June “SE” // Essie Gel Couture “Polished & Poised” // Persona “Blush” // Olive & June “Pink Sands” // Essie Gel Couture “Gossamer Garments“. At this point, whether it’s true or not, I *feel* like a pale pink nail polish connoisseur. I’m a manicure girl through and through, and truly don’t really feel like myself without painted nails. I do my own, so it’s not a bit deal, but I really try to keep them polished for the most part. When I was growing up, every Sunday night, my mom would paint my sister and I’s nails when she’d do hers, and it just became our routine. And when we were old enough to do our own, we’d sit around the kitchen table and all pull out our polishes… my poor dad, ha! Even though my taste has changed over the years (for a while I was *very* into chunky sparkles and baby blue polish), I’ve always loved a pale pink.