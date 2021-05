Questions as to whether or not the Saints may require proof of the COVID vaccine in order to attend home games had risen since the NFL schedule release. Now, the New Orleans Saints have clarified their position. In their tweet, the organization highlights that no such confirmation is intended to be required, however, vaccinations are encouraged. In a report on May 12th, Mayor LaToya Cantrell shared confidence that the Superdome could be back to full capacity by the opening of the 2021 NFL Season. The Saints open their home stadium right off the bat in week one as they host the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 PM CT on Sunday, September 12th.