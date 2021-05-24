Letters to the Editor, Week of 5/20

This letter is in response to Ms. Schaefer’s May 5th letter to the editor about the Weesatche meeting. I am a Goliad landowner. Unlike the vast majority of Goliad landowners, I have had illegal immigrants on my land. About three years ago, I received a call from a neighbor saying there was law enforcement activity going on in our pasture. Going outside, I heard sirens. I quickly secured our dogs who were barking in that direction. I drove to where a deputy was at the corner of our land and was advised they were chasing a coyote and passengers on U.S. 59. The coyote fled to the county road abutting our land, ditched the vehicle, and along with his passengers bailed. At least one was tracked into our pasture by dogs deployed by law enforcement. Were we threatened by the illegals? No. But our dogs were at risk since they take a dim view of strange dogs invading their territory. Had I not secured them, they would have likely attacked the tracking dogs and had been killed by local law enforcement on our land.