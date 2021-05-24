Letters to the Editor, Week of 5/20
Thank you, Goliad, for another successful Goliad County Chamber of Commerce Banquet! We would like to thank all our Corporate Table Sponsors: American Bank, Aztec Ford, Barnhart Q5 Ranch/Goliad Farms, Coleto Creek Power, Edward Jones, Goliad Farm Bureau/Abrameit Law, Goliad National Bank, Grace Funeral Home, San Antonio River Authority, Wanda’s Restaurant/L Liquor, The Soul Emporium, Buddy Young Insurance, Rossnell LLC, The Garden’s Path, NTEX Construction, Goliad ISD, Goliad Dental Care, La Bahia Nursing Home, Lowe’s 156, Harriet Karnei Family, Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, Bill Albrecht,and Christopher Family Vineyards/Gulf Breeze Winery. We would also like to thank our special donors: Wexford Ranches, Coastal Bend Distilling Co., The Best Little Gun Shop in Texas and all the individuals and businesses that helped make our auctions a success. We could not do it without all of you. Special thanks to Ashford Taylor for doing a great job as Emcee, Josh Garcia as Auctioneer, Neal Tolbert for the wonderful music, S&J Catering for the great meal and Dwell for the delicious cupcakes. Congratulations to all our award winners from that night! Finally, thanks to everyone that contributed to the scholarship fund, because of your generous donations we were able to give $4,500 in scholarships this year.www.mysoutex.com