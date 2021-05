Sportsbooks have begun releasing their odds for the 2021 NFL MVP. This award has evolved into the quarterback award for the most part so naturally all the favorites are of this position. A quarterback has won the award in 17 of the past 20 years. The other three years were won by running backs. So examining the New Orleans Saints possible MVP candidates will start with quarterback, whoever that might end up being. The DraftKings Sportsbook provides the numbers for this deep dive into Saints MVP candidates and their odds in 2021.