I am sure you noticed the brown sky on May 24 and 25. The “brown” was soil from our fields suffering wind erosion. In most cases, this erosion is the consequence of a continuous corn/soybean rotation resulting in the low organic matter on these fields. Organic matter is the glue that holds soil particles together. Most crop rotations don’t include perennials or small grains which help replenish organic matter. Cover crops provide a mulch that protects the soil from wind erosion. Many farmers use high-speed tillage, pulverizing the soil, and/or chemicals to kill all vegetation year after year after year.