Boulder shooting suspect charged with 13 additional counts of attempted murder
The Boulder County District Attorney's Office charged the King Soopers shooting suspect with 13 additional attempted-murder counts and dozens of sentence enhancers Monday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, initially was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder following the March 22 shooting at the south Boulder grocery store, which claimed 10 lives.