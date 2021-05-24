newsbreak-logo
Boulder County, CO

Boulder shooting suspect charged with 13 additional counts of attempted murder

By Mitchell Byars
Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder County District Attorney’s Office charged the King Soopers shooting suspect with 13 additional attempted-murder counts and dozens of sentence enhancers Monday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, initially was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder following the March 22 shooting at the south Boulder grocery store, which claimed 10 lives.

