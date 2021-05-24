Boulder shooting suspect charged with 13 additional counts of attempted murder

Authorities with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men Saturday in connection with the theft of three cars. A 25-year-old man, who was reported to have been driving a stolen Audi, was charged on suspicion of three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identifying documents, reckless driving, and driving under restraint, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.