What All 'The Voice' Fans Should Know About Kenzie Wheeler Ahead of the Season 20 Finale
Kelly Clarkson is liking her chances of being crowned the winning coach of The Voice season 20 all thanks to Kenzie Wheeler. The mullet-wearing 23-year-old Team Kelly singer from Dover, Florida is one of the top 5 competing in Tuesday night's season finale. From day one, the vocalist was wanted by all four coaches. In the Blind Audition round, his take on Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes" made Kelly immediately turn her chair and use her block.www.goodhousekeeping.com