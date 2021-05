It’s likely a dream of anyone who has toured a glass house by day to spend the night (or several) in one. Thanks to Airbnb, this is a possibility. dtls.ARCHITECTURE‘s modern, magical Hudson Pool House can be booked on the hospitality service, which may come as a surprise to anyone unfamiliar with their roster of architecturally significant homes. But the Hudson Pool House is more than a present-day translation of the values of the Stahl House in Los Angeles, or Pierre Koenig’s Case Study House program from 1960; it’s the home of dtls founder Mark Bearak and his family—which means it’s been designed to be lived in. And that makes all the difference.