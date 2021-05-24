newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Leeds hold talks over move for in-demand Ajax star Noa Lang with Marcelo Bielsa impressed by winger's versatility and starring role on loan at Club Brugge this season

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Leeds United have held talks over a move for Ajax winger Noa Lang.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Club Brugge and has played a significant role this season as they clinched the Belgian league title.

Brugge have an option to make his move permanent by July 1 for around £5million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDV3H_0a9tgNRx00
Leeds have held talks over a move for Ajax's Noa Lang, who has been on loan at Club Brugge

However, increasing interest in his talents has led to them considering making a quick and substantial profit on their option.

The Holland U21 international has scored 16 goals this season and is one of the candidates for the Belgian Pro League's player of the season and young player of the season.

His confidence sometimes brought rebuke from coaching staff at Ajax but he has been a revelation in Belgium which has prompted Leeds' attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmmxW_0a9tgNRx00
Lang (pictured above) has netted 16 goals this campaign and attracted interest from Leeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kl5z5_0a9tgNRx00
Marcelo Bielsa is understood to admire Lang's versatility across the entirety of the front line

Lang can play on either wing or as a centre forward and that versatility appeals to Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine coach is close to finalising a new contract extension at Elland Road.

He is hopeful the club can add three new signings, including a left-back, to kick on from their impressive ninth place finish in the Premier League.

