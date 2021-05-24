newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

32 Instagram Captions For The Last Day Of School

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown cannot be more real right now. You're trying your hardest to focus on school, but summer break is right around the corner. Before you can go off on your family vacay or lounge by the pool whenever you feel like it, you’ve got to get through finals week. The last day of school before summer break is always a mixture of anticipation and excitement as you’re saying goodbye to friends and snapping as many pics as possible to remember the good times. Your brain may already be in summer mode, which makes coming up with Instagram captions for your last day of school pictures so hard.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Pictures#High School Musical 2#Summer Nights#School Friends#Love Quotes#Real Friends#Summer Vacation#Malibu#Instagram Captions#School Quotes#Pics#Vacation Photos#Text#Cool Vintage Clothes#Summer Mode#Goodbye#In Summer#Essays#Pitch Perfect#Summer Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Entertainmenttelegraphherald.com

Write the Caption

About 75 caption suggestions were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page since Wednesday for this photo. Below are some of our favorites. Check out the TH's Facebook page for the next caption-contest photo, posted at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Karen Luber Steil -- "I've always had a thing for...
Internetsweetyhigh.com

These Very Wise Kermit the Frog Quotes Also Make Great Instagram Captions

No matter how much time passes, Kermit the Frog remains a reliable and relatable character whose wisdom we turn to in times of need. There's something about Kermit's combination of kindness, optimism and no-nonsense attitude that we just get, and we've always looked up to the little green Muppet. He's pretty darn quotable, too. Keep scrolling for some of his best and most thoughtful quotes, which also make great Instagram captions.
Musicsweetyhigh.com

23 Emotional Lyrics From Olivia Rodrigo's Sour to Use as Your Next Instagram Captions

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour is out today, May 21, and fans who were expecting perfection have received it—and then some. It goes without saying that this is the heartbreak album of the year, with 11 mighty songs demonstrating Olivia's prowess as a songwriter. Each one will prove to leave you nearly as heartbroken as Olivia must have been when she penned them.
LifestylePosted by
Parade

Shell, Yeah! 130 of the Best Beach Instagram Captions to Perfectly Capture Your #ShoreTour2021

There are few things better to do on a warm, sunny day than sit with your toes in the sand and a cold drink in your hand as you breathe in that crisp, salty ocean air. Okay, well, we can think of a few, and they all have to do with being at the beach: Reading a good book, building sandcastles with the kids, jumping over the waves, taking a mid-day snooze under the sun, and strolling along the shoreline to collect seashells.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Christina Anstead's ex-husband teases a special reunion

Christina Anstead’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, was heartbroken when his marriage to the Flip or Flop star crumbled after less than two years, but the dad-of-three has a fresh and uplifting outlook on life and things might just be about to get a whole lot better. The British TV presenter shares...
CelebritiesCNN

Ariana Grande shares photos from her wedding at home

(CNN) — Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse into her intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez earlier this month. She took to Instagram with photos of the big day, captioning it, "5.15.21," including photos of herself in a Vera Wang wedding dress and kissing Gomez, who wore a Tom Ford suit.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead makes exciting announcement

Christina Anstead had fans falling over themselves to congratulate after sharing exciting news with them on Instagram. The Flip or Flop star couldn’t wait to update her social media followers on some big career developments. Christina looked stunning as she posed for a professional photo inside her home and announced:...
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Rihanna On Instagram

My favorite fashion icon Rihanna recently celebrated her Fenty Skin’s latest release Butta Drop which is a whipped oil body cream. She posed on her instagram the other day to share a photo of herself wearing a very sexy and tiny crochet dress and bantu knots with sexy summer sandals! She looked so pretty and glowing showing off those legs for days!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande's wedding dress is b.e.a.u-tiful

Ariana Grande's wedding dress pictures are finally here - praise be! Yup, over a week after news broke that Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony, we now have the wedding photos (taken by Stefan Kohli) to swoon over and, of course, they're mega chic. The first post...
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Adele Looks Unrecognizable While Showing Off Slim Figure in New Photos: ‘Thirty Free’

She’s glowing! Adele looked unrecognizable in three new photos she shared in honor of her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, May 5, following an impressive 100-pound weight loss. “Thirty free,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer captioned the slideshow of pictures via Instagram. The first snapshot was a gorgeous black-and-white portrait that showed the Grammy winner makeup-free. Her Jupiter tattoo on her forearm and the word “Paradise” inked on her hand were on full display.