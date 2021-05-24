32 Instagram Captions For The Last Day Of School

The countdown cannot be more real right now. You're trying your hardest to focus on school, but summer break is right around the corner. Before you can go off on your family vacay or lounge by the pool whenever you feel like it, you’ve got to get through finals week. The last day of school before summer break is always a mixture of anticipation and excitement as you’re saying goodbye to friends and snapping as many pics as possible to remember the good times. Your brain may already be in summer mode, which makes coming up with Instagram captions for your last day of school pictures so hard.