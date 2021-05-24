newsbreak-logo
One in three dentists is planning to ditch all NHS patients and go fully private, new poll shows

By Shaun Wooller
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

One in three dentists are planning to go fully private in a move that threatens the future of NHS tooth care, a poll reveals.

In addition, others aim to cut back on NHS work or quit the profession altogether, the British Dental Association says.

Many dentists have been left pondering their future, warns the BDA, amid a shortage of government funding and burdensome restrictions and targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mp1WV_0a9tgI2K00
Almost half of dentists (47 per cent) say they are likely or extremely likely to reduce their NHS work this year if working conditions do not improve

Yesterday the Daily Mail told how some patients already face a three-year wait for an NHS appointment, meaning they will not be seen until 2024.

The exodus of dentists will exacerbate this problem. There have already been more than 30million fewer NHS dental appointments than usual since the start of the first Covid lockdown.

And increased infection control measures mean practices are not yet able to return to full capacity.

The BDA anticipates the backlog will take years to clear and warns ‘eye-watering waiting times risk becoming the new normal’. This result in more patients paying for private treatment or pulling out their own teeth.

Almost half of dentists (47 per cent) say they are likely or extremely likely to reduce their NHS work this year if working conditions do not improve. Some 30 per cent could go fully private and 47 per cent may take early retirement or change career, the BDA poll of 1,767 dentists reveals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrXxK_0a9tgI2K00
Many dentists have been left pondering their future, warns the BDA, amid a shortage of government funding 

The number of surgeries offering NHS treatment has fallen from 9,661 in 2014/15 to 8,408 in 2019/20.

And 48 per cent of dentists polled admit they are not confident about the future of their business for the coming year.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the BDA’s general practice committee, said: ‘Whether NHS dentistry even has a future will hinge on the choices made by government in the next 12 months.

‘The pandemic has wiped out access for millions and taken a hammer blow to the workforce. Churning through appointments against the clock in heavy duty PPE now risks an exodus from this service.’

